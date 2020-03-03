Mumbai Crime Watch: Man attempts to kill his lover for ignoring him; stabs himself later

A 25-year-old man attempted to kill his lover for ignoring him after he tried to contact her many times. Later, he ended up stabbing himself with the same knife.
According to the police, the incident took place at Reti Bunder area in Dombivli West on February 28. The accused was identified as Ghanshyam Devershetty who was in love with his 24-year-old neighbour.
Devershetty was unemployed while the girl worked in a Travel company. The duo was in a relationship for over three years. However, a few days ago, the girl ignored him after he had tried to contact her many times, which got Devershetty furious.
In a fit of rage, Devershetty took a knife and slashed it on her face and later stabbed himself with it. Locals took him to Shashtri Nagar Hospital in Dombivli from where he was referred to KEM hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, Devershetty was discharged following the treatment, after which the police arrested him.
The girl suffered a minor scratch on her face and was discharged after first aid.
Ghanshyam Devershetty was produced in court and has been remended police custody for two days, said police.
