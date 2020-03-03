Mumbai Crime Watch: Man attempts to kill his lover for ignoring him; stabs himself later

A 25-year-old man attempted to kill his lover for ignoring him after he tried to contact her many times. Later, he ended up stabbing himself with the same knife.

According to the police, the incident took place at Reti Bunder area in Dombivli West on February 28. The accused was identified as Ghanshyam Devershetty who was in love with his 24-year-old neighbour.

Devershetty was unemployed while the girl worked in a Travel company. The duo was in a relationship for over three years. However, a few days ago, the girl ignored him after he had tried to contact her many times, which got Devershetty furious.