Mumbai crime watch: Malwani man held for killing lover's husband

A day after a 35-year-old man was found dead with a slit throat in a public garden, the sleuths of Crime Branch Unit 11 arrested a 25-year-old man from Malwani for murder charges. The investigation revealed that accused Prithviraj Chauhan and deceased Ashok Yadav would consume drugs together in the garden. The police said that Yadav would often abuse and assault Chauhan. He had learned about the illicit affair between his wife and Chauhan.

On Tuesday morning, Yadav was murdered in a garden near Marve Road in Malad, following which police were informed at around 10.30am. The dimly lit garden is frequented by druggies and people for drinking. The police showed photographs of the victim’s body to people around and managed to ascertain his identity. Yadav and his wife lived in Rathodi near Malwani.

"Nothing was stolen from Yadav's person. We analysed his call records, which led us to the conclusion that the suspect might be someone having an affair with a woman from Yadav's family," said an officer.

Accordingly, a parallel probe by the crime branch revealed that Yadav had been drinking with a friend, Chauhan. Subsequently, police picked up Chauhan for enquiries, wherein he confessed to murder.

Chauhan told police that Yadav would often assault him. He had also learned about the affair, which was the main trigger for murder. The crime branch officials solved the case and arrested the accused within 24 hours.