Mumbai Crime Watch: Lyricist held Mephedron worth 10 lakh from Vile Parle

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a writer with Mephedron (MD) worth Rs 10 lakh on Monday. The accused has been identified as Heron Ashok Ray, 30. According to the police, Ray a resident of Nehru Nagar is a small time lyricist.

According to the ANC officials, during patrolling on Monday night, Assistant Police Inspector Bandgar of Bandra unit of ANC apprehended a person over suspicion, who was roaming near Mithibai College in Vile Parle West. During his search, 250 gram of MD worth Rs 10 lakh was found concealed in a black bag in his hand. Following the seizure, Ray was arrested under sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act. He was produced before the court on Tuesday which sent him to police custody.

In another case the Bandra unit of ANC has arrested a 45-year-old man with 21 kilogram of cannabis on Monday night. The accused Chandali Bashir Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Pune was apprehended from Sakivihar Road in Powai and cannabis worth Rs 4.2 lakh was seized from him.