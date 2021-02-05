Mumbai crime watch: Jealous 50-year-old man slashes lover’s cheek

Mumbai: A 50-year-old man allegedly slashed a 20-year-old woman's cheek in a fit of anger near Jogeshwari (W) earlier this week. Police said that the man, identified as Sageer Khan, was infuriated with the fact that the woman, Sana Shaikh, 20, had uploaded a photo on social media with a male friend. Oshiwara Police booked and arrested Khan for the charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Police said that incident occurred on January 31, when Shaikh, a resident of Behrampada in Jogeshwari had uploaded a photo on the social networking site Instagram. Since Khan and Shaikh were allegedly romantically involved, it made the former jealous, which is when he hatched a plan to ruin her face.

According to the plan, Khan called Shaikh for a meeting and then attacked her face with a sharp blade, with an intention to ruin her face, and then slashed her cheek. She was immediately rescued by a few onlookers, who alerted the police and rushed her to the hospital for medical care. Khan was subsequently booked at Oshiwara police station and arrested.