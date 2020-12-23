Mumbai crime watch: Four attack stall owner for interrupting them at Jogeshwari

Oshiwara Police have booked four brothers for allegedly attacking and assaulting a food stall owner in Jogeshwari (West) on Tuesday, a day after a heated argument ensued between them over a petty issue. The accused quadruple attacked with swords, knives, rods and baseball bats to settle score, but soon escaped from the spot after police were alerted about the incident. No arrests have been made.

According to the police, on Monday evening, after dinner, the four accused had reached the food stall of the complainant, Ibrahim Shaikh, who owns a fast food centre. The four accused, identified as Saif, Saud, Shadab and Mehul Batata, were eating ice cream and conversing in a high tone using foul language. When Shaikh interrupted them, the brothers got aggravated and left.

The accused, however, returned on Tuesday evening on their motorcycles, equipped with swords, knives and iron, wooden rods to assault Shaikh and did so, in which he sustained a head injury. Meanwhile, locals alerted the police and rushed for the rescue, following which they escaped. Police managed to seize two motorcycles and the sword used in the attack.

Oshiwara Police have booked the accused quadruple under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, acting on the complaint lodged by Shaikh. While a team was sent to arrest the accused, they were not found at home and seem to be on the run. Investigation is, however, underway and arrests are likely to be made.