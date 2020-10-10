Mumbai crime watch: Five held for consuming ganja in Kashimira

In continuance with their crackdown on drug peddling and consumption, the newly formed Mira Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate caught five junkies, including two teenagers, while consuming cannabis (ganja) in two separate cases in Kashimira on Friday. The raids were conducted in Ghodbunder, Kashimira. The accused were arrested and booked under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, an offence that attracts imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine that may extend to Rs 10,000 or with both, the police said.