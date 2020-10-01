Mumbai Crime Watch: Duo held with 250 ecstasy pills worth Rs. 5 lakh in Dongri

The property cell of Mumbai police has arrested two persons with 250 ecstasy (MDMA) pills worth Rs 5 lakh on Wednesday. According to the police officials, a trap was laid at Dongri on Wednesday after receiving a a tip-off.

Two persons identified as Amir Raffai, 25, and Inayatali Sayyad, 32, were held after their activities were found to be suspicious. During their search 250 ecstacy pills were recovered.

In the international market the value of the substance is around Rs 50 lakh, said a crime branch officer.

During their interrogation it was revealed that the accused has links in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi and also their links with some international gangs has also surfaced during interrogation, said an official.

According to police officials, both the accused lived in Dongri area. Raffai has four cases of assault registered against him at Dongri police station while Sayyad is a courier boy. Following the seizure, an offence under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered at J J Marg police station and further investigations will be conducted by the Property cell. The accused were produced before the court on Thursday which remanded them to police custody till October 5.