Mumbai crime watch: Driver held for torching five private buses in Borivali

Mumbai: The MHB Police in Borivali arrested a bus driver on Friday for allegedly setting five private buses ablaze last week. Police said that the incident occurred on two days, wherein the first instance was suspected to be an accident. The second incident, wherein buses of the same travel agency were targeted, police grew suspicious and the accused, Ajay Saraswat, was arrested. He has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

According to police, early on January 17, three buses with a travel agency, which were parked near Eskay Resort in Borivali (W) caught fire. The locals informed the fire brigade officials, who rushed to the spot and extinguished it. Prima facie, the officials suspected it was a case of short circuit and had initiated an enquiry into the probe accordingly.

Five days later, on January 22, two more buses of the same agency were caught on fire. Police then started enquiring about the staff of the travel agency, which revealed that one of the drivers, Saraswat, was at loggerheads with the owner after he was involved in a road crash at Goa.

Upon interrogating Saraswat, he informed that he was not paid the salary for a couple of months, which infuriated him, resulting which he torched the buses.