Mumbai crime watch: Cop's son dies by suicide in Borivali, hotel cook hangs self in another incident

A 25-year-old man, son of a policeman, died by suicide on Friday morning in Borivali Police Quarters. Police said that the youth, Manish Bagdi, 25, hanged himself to death at around 11.30am. A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot, wherein Bagdi has stated that nobody was to be held responsible for his death. Borivali Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter.

According to the police, Bagdi, whose father is attached to Kherwadi police station in Bandra (East), had allegedly locked himself in the room and failed to answer despite various attempts made by the family. Subsequently, the family broke the door open, only to find the youth hanging from the ceiling fan. They immediately alerted the local police, who reached the spot and rushed him to a civic-run hospital. Bagdi was, however, declared dead before arrival. Meanwhile, police have recovered a suicide note.

Police sources claim that while the reason for Bagdi's extreme step is yet unknown, it is suspected that there was a love affair gone wrong, due to which he ended his life. No foul play was found in the preliminary probe. Police are probing the case from all angles and are yet to record statements of the family and friends to find any leads on the reason.

In another incident, a 30-year-old cook at a Goregaon-based hotel was found hanging at his rented flat in an SRA building. The man, identified as Nitin Rabute, was found hanging by his security supervisor after he failed to come to work since Sunday. Kurar Police have not found a suicide note and have registered an ADR in the matter. Primary probe reveals that he could have committed suicide a few days ago as the body was bloated and in a decomposed state.