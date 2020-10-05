Mumbai Crime Watch: Cops nab Delhi man held for multiple cyber frauds

The Matunga police have arrested a 31-year-old Delhi man for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of cyber fraud. The accused identified as Himanshu Luthra had created multiple bank accounts in which victims money were transferred, said police.

According to the police, in the month of April, a Dadar resident was duped by cyber fraudster posing as a bank's representative. The fraudster lured the victim by claiming to encash bonus points earned on his ATM card and duped him to the tune of Rs 71,000.

"During the investigation, we traced Luthra with the help of mobile number and bank account details and arrested him from Delhi on Sunday," said Vikaysingh Ghatge, senior inspector of Matunga police. He was produced before the court on Monday which remanded him to police custody, said police.

Cyber frauds are mostly not the handiwork of single person, they operate as a gang or syndicate where individual responsibilities are fixed, said police.

In this case the role of Luthra's role is limited to opening bank accounts where the victim’s money could be routed. After cutting his share Luthra used pass the remaining amount forward.

In this case five accounts were used however, he had created many more bank accounts and participated in multiple cyber frauds. The bank accounts were created with the help of bogus documents, said police. The police are yet to arrest the mastermind in the case.