Mumbai Crime Watch: Cop under scanner for allegedly fleecing chemist amid lockdown; SP orders probe

As the entire country expresses gratitude to the police personnel for their relentless battle against the novel coronavirus, some rogue cops have been embarrassing the police force with their corrupt practices.
In a major embarrassment for the Thane (rural) police, a constable attached to the Navghar police station has come under the scanner. The official is being investigated for his alleged involvement in fleecing a local medical store owner in Bhayandar (east).
The complainant, Ramfer Shuukla who runs Darshan Chemist- a medical store in the Navghar Road area, in his letter to the SP-Thane (rural) has alleged that the cop, first sent a person to buy an energy drink on Thursday and later demanded Rs. 1 lakh for not filing a case for selling prohibited substance during the lockdown period – something that could lead to his arrest and punitive action for at least 3 months.
The rogue cop also tried to forcibly remove the finger ring of the terrified complainant who coughed up Rs. 20,000 to secure his release. The vendor later informed SP Dr. Shivaji Rathod about the incident.
“Yes, I am in receipt of the compliant and Sub Divisional Police Officer Shashikant Bhosale has been deputed to conduct a detailed probe. Strict action will be taken in accordance to the report,” confirmed Dr. Rathod.
Several social organizations and local trade associations have demanded strict disciplinary action against the erring police personnel.
