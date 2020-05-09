Mumbai Crime Watch: Cop under scanner for allegedly fleecing chemist amid lockdown; SP orders probe

As the entire country expresses gratitude to the police personnel for their relentless battle against the novel coronavirus, some rogue cops have been embarrassing the police force with their corrupt practices.

In a major embarrassment for the Thane (rural) police, a constable attached to the Navghar police station has come under the scanner. The official is being investigated for his alleged involvement in fleecing a local medical store owner in Bhayandar (east).