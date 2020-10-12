Mumbai crime watch: Constable booked for raping interior decorator promising marriage

Pant Nagar police has booked a police constable on the charges of raping a 40-year-old interior designer on the pretext of marriage. "We have registered an offence against the constable and our investigation is currently underway," said Suhas Kamble, senior inspector of the Pant Nagar Police Station.

According to the police, in her written complaint, the interior designer alleged that the 42-year-old constable raped her on the pretext of marriage. As per her complaint, she recently delivered his child. When she informed him of the delivery, the constable told her that he is already married and could not marry her.

The woman claimed in her complaint that they both knew each other since 1998. Over the period of years, their friendship grew and turned into love. The woman also said that the constable told her that he will divorce to his wife. However, he did not keep his promise and asked the woman not to disclose that the child was his. Months after he failed to keep his promise, the woman approached the police.

On the basis of her written complaint, an offence was registered on Thursday. However, the police constable is yet to be arrested, said the police. The accused was asking her to say that the child was a test tube baby, said woman in her complaint. According to the police, the constable is attached to a police credit society, BrihanMumbai Police Karmachari Pagardar Sahakari Patsanstha.

The woman also alleged that the constable has cheated her to the tune of Rs 87 lakh.

As per her complaint letter, we have registered an offence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of rape (376), punishment for voluntarily causing hurt (323), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), criminal intimidation (506), cheating (420) and punishment for criminal breach of trust (406).