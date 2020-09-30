Mumbai crime watch: City second again for crime against children

The city of Mumbai, which is always considered as the safest city for women in the country, is not so safe for children. For the last three years, the same city has stuck to its second spot with the most number of Crime Against Children (CAC) cases, revealed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

In last year, at least 3,640 children in the city fell victim to various crimes. Mumbai is at the second spot behind Delhi in CAC, where the number of children who fell victim to crime was 7,565. Bengaluru came third with 1,488 cases.

In 2018, the number of child victims was 3,511, which was marginally low as compared to 2019. In 2017, the city recorded 3,790 child victims.

According to NCRB's statistics, the city recorded the murder of 14 children in 2019. Here too Delhi comes first, recording the murder of 50 children last year, followed by Bengaluru with 18. As per the figures, 2,137 children were kidnapped last year in Mumbai. Delhi recorded the kidnapping of 5,571 children. Bengaluru comes third on the list with the kidnapping of 980 children last year.

As per NCRB's report, in 2019, the city registered 1,431 cases under the different sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). Delhi topped the chart with 1,674 such cases. Ahmedabad comes third with 359 such cases.

In the cases of child labour, last year, 84 child labourers across the city were rescued. In Delhi, 164 child labourers were rescued last year.