Mumbai Crime Watch: Chawl mafia pelt Municipal Corporation's demolition team with stones in Mira Bhayandar

In a shocking incident exposing the lawlessness prevailing in the Mira Bhayandar twin-city, some miscreants owing their allegiance to the local chawl mafia mounted a violent attack by pelting stones on the members of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s (MBMC) anti-encroachment squad. THe officials had gone there to demolish illegally constructed tenements in Kashimira on Wednesday.

The MBMC team led by ward officer- Chandrakant Borse had gone to raze over a dozen tenements which had illegally sprung up in the Kashigaon area. The miscreants started pelting stones on the team. This was in spite of the presence of accompanying police personnel and private bouncers.

"Process was on to register an FIR under section 353 of the IPC against the miscreants for assault and criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty.” confirmed an officer.