Mumbai Crime Watch: Bookie held for accepting bets on IPL match

Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team conducted a raid in an apartment on Marve Road in Malad on Tuesday night and found Doshi accepting bets of on IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The city crime branch has arrested a person for allegedly betting on a Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sandip Doshi, 41. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team conducted a raid in an apartment on Marve Road in Malad on Tuesday night and found Doshi accepting bets of on IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. A mobile phone with betting ID’s and set of TV was found from him. He was operating 11 IDs on 3 different websites, said an officer.

