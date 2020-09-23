Mumbai Crime Watch: Bookie held for accepting bets on IPL match

The city crime branch has arrested a person for allegedly betting on a Indian Premier League match on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Sandip Doshi, 41. Acting on a tip-off, a crime branch team conducted a raid in an apartment on Marve Road in Malad on Tuesday night and found Doshi accepting bets of on IPL cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. A mobile phone with betting ID’s and set of TV was found from him. He was operating 11 IDs on 3 different websites, said an officer.