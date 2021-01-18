Mumbai crime watch: Anti-drug activist Asif Sardar held in NDPS case

The Azad Maidan unit of the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) has arrested a social activist and anti-drug campaigner Asif Sardar, 49, in connection with a drug possession case. Sardar was arrested after one of the accused arrested for possessing mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 15 lakh allegedly took Sardar's name for allegedly supplying him the contraband substance, said the police.

According to the ANC official, on January 9, they arrested one Ayyaz Yakub Mandiwala, 46, for allegedly possessing 150 grams of MD worth Rs 15 lakh. Mandiwala, who was into the construction business, told the ANC sleuths that it was Sardar who allegedly gave him the contraband substance.

The ANC officials, on Monday, took Sardar into their custody and, following a detail enquiry, they arrested Sardar in the case late on Monday night. He was arrested under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), said the police. He will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

According to the police, Sardar a resident of Nagpada and was into a building demolition business. He was also a well-known social activist for his anti-drug awareness campaigns, said the police.