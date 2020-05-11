Mumbai Crime Watch: Amid lockdown, bike thieves strike in Bhayandar

Despite strict restrictions on public and vehicular movement in the twin-city amid the nationwide lockdown imposed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, bike lifters continue to strike. Within a span of less than 12 hours, two bike theft cases were reported from an open parking space located near the municipal school in Murdha village near Bhayandar on Saturday night. The stolen bikes include a Honda Activa and a Bajaj Pulsar bike.

In response to the complaints filed by the bike owners, the Bhayandar police has registered offences under section 379 of the IPC against the unidentified thieves. Further investigations are underway.

Last week an auto-rickshaw was stolen from Bhayandar.

Notably, the theft of vehicles had turned out to be the most frequently reported crimes in police registers in 2019 and prior to the lockdown earlier this year. However, for the past two months, all police stations in the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions of the Thane (rural) police have for the most part been flooded with cases pertaining to violation of lockdown-related rules.