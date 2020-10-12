Mumbai crime watch: Abducted Malad businessman rescued in Nashik within 24 hours

A 45-year-old Malad-based businessman, Rakesh Kumar Pandey, was kidnapped from Dindoshi on Sunday evening, when he was about to get into his car. Police suspect that 3 or 4 people were involved in the crime, as is seen in the CCTV footage. Pandey was found in Nashik and rescued by the police. However, the motive for kidnapping is yet to be established. Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is underway.

According to the police, the incident occurred outside Dindoshi bus depot in Goregaon (east) at around 7.45pm on Sunday. Pandey, a resident of Marve, who is a real estate agent and has a business of luxury automobile dealership, had come to Dindoshi to purchase a few things. "When Pandey was about to get into his Mercedes car, another four wheeler approached him from behind and four masked men forced him into their car. A few bystanders who witnessed the incident dialled 100 and alerted the police control room," said Dharnendra Kamble, senior inspector of Dindoshi Police Station.

When police reached the spot, Pandey's mobile and belongings were in the car, but it was locked. Policemen then broke the car's windshield to access his phone, after which they learned about his identity. "His family was informed and an offence was registered, wherein unidentified accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC for kidnapping and common intention. Primary probe has revealed that the businessman, who is separated from his wife and kids, did not receive any threatening calls in the past," added senior inspector Kamble.

A senior official said that identifying the victim was difficult, as the car he was driving was not registered in his name with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Moreover, after his identity was established, it was revealed that the businessman was allegedly involved in a couple of white collar crimes, the official said.

While police suspected the motive for abduction could be a business deal gone haywire, they began the probe. Acting on technical evidence, a team was sent to Nashik and Pandey was rescued safely. "He is being brought to Mumbai and a detailed interrogation will shed light on what had happened," Kamble added.