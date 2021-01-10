Mumbai crime watch: 10 months after elderly woman killed in Andheri, two held

10 months after an elderly woman was killed in her house at Andheri, DN Nagar Police made a breakthrough and arrested two people on Sunday. A woman named Gulabi Narayan Shetty, 75, was found dead in her house on February 24 last year with her hands tied and dupatta wrapped around her neck.

We have arrested two people over suspicion. They are identified as Rashedul shaikh (21) and Noorali Sattar (23), both residents of Shastri Nagar in Bandra. The two were produced before the Bandra Magistrate court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody.

According to the sources, one of them has confessed to the crime. However, cops are trying to ascertain their claims. Robbery is suspected to be the primary reason behind the murder, but until some booty is recovered from them, it is too early to say, said a cop on the condition of anonymity.

According to the sources, one of the accused knew that the woman used to stay alone and had cash and jewellery in her house.

Shetty, a widow, lived alone in a chawl near Walia college in Andheri. Her body was found by her niece Sujata on February 24 last year. Sujata reportedly went to check on her after Shetty did not open the door the previous day when Sujata's husband had gone.

According to the police, Shetty died of strangulation. Her hands had been tied and a dupatta was wrapped around her neck, while her house was ransacked. Her husband, who was into the liquor business, was killed in 1975. She owned a commercial property of 3,500 square feet, for which she used to receive monthly rent of Rs 2 lakh. Police initially suspected the property angle behind the murder and questioned her relatives as well.