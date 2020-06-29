Mumbai Crime: Ward boy arrested for molesting trainee woman doctor at govt hospital

According to a report by Indian Express, the incident took place when in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday when the 30-year-old doctor was walking towards a ward that is when the accused came from behind and groped her. The victim screamed for help after the accused threatened her not to raise an alarm.

The victim somehow managed to free herself after which she informed her seniors and later JJ Marg police were informed about the incident. A case has been registered under sections 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Earlier on March 7, Kurar police arrested had arrested a 40-year-old Malad-based doctor for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl while examining her in the clinic. Police said that the doctor touched the girl in an indecent way when the victim's mother went outside the clinic to attend a call.

Later, the mother went to Kurar police station and filed a complaint. The doctor has been booked under and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested.