 Mumbai Crime: Video Shows Man Flashing Gun Inside Andheri Pub; 2 Including Him Arrested For Wielding Illegal Weapon & Misbehaving With Women
Police arrested two men who allegedly barged into a pub in Andheri carrying an unlicensed revolver and misbehaved with women

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
A day after City crime branch unit 9 apprehended two individuals for reportedly forcibly entering a pub in Amboli, Andheri, brandishing an illicit weapon, and intimidating patrons while behaving inappropriately with women, Free Press Journal has accessed CCTV video and pictures partially capturing the incident. In the video that has surfaced, the accused is seen brandishing the gun while a group of men are dancing to the tune of loud music that was being played in the pub.

Police arrested two men who allegedly barged into a pub in Andheri carrying an unlicensed revolver and misbehaved with women, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Monday at the pub located in Amboli area of suburban Andheri, he said.

Accused has 6 cases registered against him

The accused -- a 23-year-old cable operator who already has six cases registered against him and a dry fruits seller aged 56 -- entered the pub, threatened its patrons and misbehaved with women, the crime branch official said. After analysing the CCTV footage, the police nabbed the two accused, residents of Malwani and Jogeshwari areas here, and seized the gun, he said.

They have been booked under various Indian Penal Code sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and provisions of the Arms Act.

