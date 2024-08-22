Mumbai Crime: Video Shows Drugs Allegedly Sold Outside Police HQ, DCP Says Verifying Claims

Screengrabs from the video claims drug dealings near Mumbai police headquaters | X

A video posted on social media claims that drugs are sold near Mumbai police headquarters near CSMT. The location where the drugs are sold which the video claims is just 100 metres away from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) office and 500 meters away from Azad Maidan police station.

Speaking on the matter, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Pravin Munde said, "I am on leave, but I have received the video. We have taken cognizance and will verify the claims."

Just 1km from Mumbai Police Headquarters, just 500 mtr from Azad Maidan Police Station, just 100 mtr from DCP Zone 1 office, such drug dealers are active@Mumbaikhabar9 @sohitmishra99 @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/m9uDWgdAY5 — Shahid Ansari (@Shahidansarijou) August 20, 2024

The video is posted on social media platform X by a Mumbai-based journalist named Shahid Ansari. "Just 1 km from Mumbai Police Headquarters, just 500 metres from Azad Maidan Police Station and just 100 meters away from DCP Zone 1 office such drug dealers are active," the post said.

The video comes as a shock for many. It can in seen in the video that a man in the blue colour shirt is allegedly dealing with drugs right in front of a police vehicle. Although no policeman is seen occupying the van at the time the video was shot, the location is claimed to be just 100 meters away from the DCP office.

Netizens have expressed shock that the alleged drug dealing is taking place in the open right in front of police offices, in the prime location of the city. Many have expressed anger and replied in the video tagging Mumbai Police, Maharashtra Police and CMO to take action immediately.