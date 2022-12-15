Mumbai Crime: Upset over rumours of her death in Juhu murder case actress Veena Kapoor files complaint, calls it mental harassment

Mumbai: Actress Veena Kapoor reached the police station to file FIR against those who spread rumours of her murder by her own son. While sweeping away all the rumours of her alleged murder she said, "If I don't file a complaint now, it will continue to happen with others. It is mental harassment."

The rumours started after a body of 74-year-old Juhu resident Veena Kapoor was recovered from Matheran on December 8. Kapoor was killed by her son, Sachin Kapoor, with a baseball bat over a property dispute.

The police said that the suspect has confessed to having killed his mother in a fit of rage. He and his domestic help wrapped the body in a plastic sheet and threw it off a hill in Matheran. The police found the body hanging from a tree 200m below the hill. The depth of the valley at the spot is 2000m and the suspect had hoped it would never be found.

The deceased elderly woman was later claimed to be a veteran TV actor Veena Kapoor. Upon knowing about the rumours of her death being ciculated, actress Veena Kapoor herself came ahead and visited the police station to clear all rumours and file a complaint against those spreading rumours.