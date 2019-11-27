Mumbai Crime: Unemployed man arrested for raping 25-year-old lawyer

A 27-year-old unemployed man was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping a 25-year-old lawyer.

According to Indian Express, the accused has been identified as Sanket Deshmukh, who hails from Pune and staying in Kanjurmarg as he came to the city in search of a job. The have said that Deshmukh met the woman, a lawyer by profession, at a party he was invited to, in Malabar Hill, through a common friend, where both consumed alcohol.

The woman has alleged that Deshmukh took advantage of her inebriated state and raped her. She said in a statement to the police that as she was inebriated, she was travelling with him. Deshmukh took her to his apartment in Kanjurmarg where he raped her. Next morning, when the woman woke up next to Deshmukh, she confronted him where the man pleaded Deshmukh not to take any legal action on him. The woman went on to file a police complaint against him on Saturday.

After which Deshmukh was not traceable for sometime, but later cops traced him to Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar. A police team went to Ghatkopar and arrested Deshmukh. “As the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kanjurmarg police station, the case was transferred,” said an official told Indian Express. Cops have booked, Deshmukh under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.