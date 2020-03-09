Mumbai Crime: Ulhasnagar police constable arrested for demanding bribe of Rs 1,40,000

A police constable attached with Ulhasnagar Central police station has been arrested red-handed for allegedly taking bribe money of Rs 1, 40,000 on Saturday night.

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said that the police constable was arrested after a 32-year-old man, who runs a gambling club in Ulhasnagar, lodged a complaint. The police constable, who has been identified as Prashant Nandkumar Chaturbhuj (36), was demanding bribe of Rs 1, 40,000 from the 32-year-old not taking any action against him for his gambling club.

The complainant, when got bothered about the extortion, approached ACB office in Thane on Tuesday. Acting on the complaint of the complainant, the ACB team on Saturday night led a trap in Ulhasnagar and nabbed Chaturbhuj red- handed while accepting amount of Rs 1, 40,000. A case was registered at Shivaji nagar police station.