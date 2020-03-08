Mumbai Crime: Two Nigerian nationals held for impersonation and fraud

Mumbai: The crime branch unit 9 officials have arrested two Nigerian nationals, who duped scores of people by creating fake social media profiles of women and demanded money to clear the gift sent for the victims from the customs office. The accused duo, both residents of Navi Mumbai, were arrested on a tip-off near Bandra Reclamation and were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.On Friday evening, police inspector Mahesh Desai received a tip-off that two Nigerian nationals were to arrive near Bandra Reclamation, who duped people on the pretext of befriending them on social media. Accordingly, a trap was laid and police officials were deployed in the vicinity in plain clothes to keep a close eye. Around 8pm, two men arrived in a car, which raised an alarm due to their suspicious movement. A police team immediately intercepted them and checked their car. During the checking, police recovered 10 mobile phones, two laptops, two internet hotspots and two Nigerian passports along with cash in their possession. The duo was unable to justify the possession of 10 mobile phones in their custody. Based on suspicion, police arrested the duo, Nwankwo Raphael Chinonso, 34 and Azudiefe Emaka Ennanuel, 38, both residents of Navi Mumbai.

It was revealed that the accused duo used to create fake social media profiles of women and chat with men as imposters. After establishing trust with the victim, the accused would say that they have sent a gift for them, as a token of appreciation. However, one of the accused duo would then call the victim and pose as an immigration officer, who would ask to make a payment to clear the gift, thus duping them.

Police booked the two Nigerian nationals under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for cheating and impersonation. They were produced in a local magistrate court and remanded to police custody.