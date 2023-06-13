Mumbai Crime: Two Arrested for Repeatedly Raping Neighbour Woman Over A Year

Representational image |

The police have arrested two men for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman, repeatedly, over a period of one year. The duo made the victim pose nude which they captured in their mobile phones to use it in order to threaten her for maintaining sexual relationships with them.

Accused raped victim, threatened to tell husband about it

While the matter surfaced on June 9, the incident has been happening since March, 2022, the victim said in her statement to the police. Accused number one (Ajit, name changed) knew the victim and her husband, maintained a neighborly relationship with them. On March 22, 2022, when victim's husband had gone to work, Ajit came to her house, forcefully raped her by gagging her with his hand. Three days later, Ajit video called the victim, told her to remove all her clothes and if not, he threatened to tell her husband about the rape incident. While she sat without her clothes, Ajit took screenshots which he then used to threaten her saying he would send it to her husband and other people.

Friend of accused raped victim by blackmailing

On May, 2022, Ajit showed pictures of the victim to his friend, second accused (Aniket, name changed). Aniket went to victim's house while her husband was away and did the same thing as Ajit. He too, like his friend, continued to rape her using the same threats.

Since March, 2022, both Ajit and Aniket, by turn, went to victim's house while her husband was away to rape her.

In June this year, victim's husband noticed her changed behavior. At first, scared of all the threats she brushed the topic off, but after her husband’s insistence, she broke down in front of him and narrated the entire incident. On June 9, both victim and her husband came to the police, gave their statements and registered a case against the two men, who were their immediate neighbors. All of them resided in the Ghatkopar area.

Allegations match with medical examination

Victim's medical examination matched with her allegations and subsequently accused number one was arrested the very next day. Alerted by his arrest, accused number two went missing from his residence. After an extensive search operation, accused number two was also arrested.

During the interrogation, police got a hold of all the videos, images, text messages that the accused had on their electronic devices - which were all sent to the forensics as part of technical investigation for the chargesheet.

Accused remanded police custody

A case has been registered against the two accused under sections 376 (rape), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets act with intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 354C (voyeurism), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

Both of them were presented in court who remanded them to police custody till Wednesday.