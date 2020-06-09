Mumbai Crime: Three held for Rs 49 lakh ATM theft in Kalyan

The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have arrested three employees of an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash filling agency that had allegedly used the security code to unlock the ATM machine and decamp with of ₹49 lakhs from a nationalised Bank’s ATM machine in Kalyan.

The incident took place at Joshi compound in Kalyan (West) on Friday night. According to the police, the four people who have been detained are Chetan Hiralkar, Amar Mali, Kiran Pandit and Pranav More. They are all employees of a private cash filling agency.

They have booked a case under section 380 of Indian Penal Code.

Sambhaji Jadhav, an investigation officer from Mahatma Phule police station said, "The manager of the cash filling agency approached the police station and booked a case when the employees of the maintenance department got complaints about the blinking of the ATM machine in the Kalyan branch. They reached the ATM and found that the machine displayed ‘ATM is out of service’. Following the procedures, they got to know that cash was not available as per their tally amount.