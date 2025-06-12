Mumbai Crime: Security Guard Arrested For Sexually Abusing 3 Minor Girls In Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Security Guard Held for Abusing Minor Girls in Parel Building; Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Mumbai: Bhoiwada Police have arrested a security guard for allegedly engaging in obscene acts with three minor girls in a Parel building. The arrested accused has been identified as Jairam Ramchandra Betkar, a resident of Mumbra Devi Colony, Diva East, Thane.

The arrest followed after the victims confided in their families about experiencing "bad touch" by Betkar, which led one of the mothers to file a complaint with the police. Betkar faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

According to police, The complaint was filed by a 45-year-old Parel resident, whose 10-year-old daughter, along with two other 11-year-old girls from the building, reported experiencing "bad touch" from Betkar. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday evening between 7:30 PM and 8:10 PM, when the three minor girls, had gone to the terrace of their residential building.

The accused, who was the building's security guard, was present there at the time. He allegedly attempted to get close to the girls and touched them inappropriately.

Upon returning home, the 10-year-old victim shared her harrowing experience with her mother, who soon discovered that other girls had endured similar abuse. The families promptly reported the matter to the local Bhoiwada police.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case against Betkar under Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the BNS Act. He was apprehended and arrested by the police from the Parel railway station area at 4:35 AM on Thursday. Further investigation into the matter is underway.