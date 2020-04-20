Mumbai Crime: Searching for work from home job, Powai woman cheated

Mumbai: The fraudsters are making most of the current situation and are duping people with newer ways with Covid-19 as cover. A woman from Powai was duped while searching work from home job opportunity amid the lockdown.
The 23-year-old Shama (name changed to protect her identity) was unsure about the present job and future and was searching for a work from home job. Shama, a resident of Powai, is working in the admin department of a Ghatkopar based private company.
Following the lockdown, her office was also closed from the third week of March and she received 15% less salary for the month of March. As the lockdown was further extended till May 3, Shama was unsure whether she will get any salary for April as she could not attend a single day of the month.
"I don't know whether I will receive April month's salary, so I was searching for a work from home job," said Shama. While searching, she came across on her Instagram account, where some Rahul Ahuja is giving work from home jobs.
Since his account was private, Shama sent a message requesting him for a job. Ahuja, then contacted her on Instagram and assured her a job of online promotion and claimed that she could earn Rs 3,000-4000 per hour.
Shama quickly accepted his offer, following which he told her to transfer him Rs 2000 as a registration fee, for verification he charged her Rs 6,000 and for final verification he charged her another Rs 10,000.
However, after receiving Rs 18,000 Ahuja stopped the conversation and blocked her on Instagram. After learning of being cheated, Shama approached Powai police station and registered an offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
"We have registered an offence and our investigation is underway. However, during these difficult times, people should remain alert and beware of such fraudsters," said an officer from Powai police station.
