Mumbai Crime: Searching for work from home job, Powai woman cheated

Mumbai: The fraudsters are making most of the current situation and are duping people with newer ways with Covid-19 as cover. A woman from Powai was duped while searching work from home job opportunity amid the lockdown.

The 23-year-old Shama (name changed to protect her identity) was unsure about the present job and future and was searching for a work from home job. Shama, a resident of Powai, is working in the admin department of a Ghatkopar based private company.

Following the lockdown, her office was also closed from the third week of March and she received 15% less salary for the month of March. As the lockdown was further extended till May 3, Shama was unsure whether she will get any salary for April as she could not attend a single day of the month.