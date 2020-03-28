Mumbai Crime: Runaway murder convict from Bihar jail finally nabbed in Thane

Thane: Exactly two months after he escaped from police custody while returning to jail after attending a hearing in the Bettiah court of

Bihar, the 40-year-old murder convict landed into the custody of the Thane’s crime branch (unit 1) on Thursday. The convict who has been identified as Prajit Kumar Rambarai Singh (40).

He was arrested and awarded life sentence for his involvement in a triple murder case in Bettiah Nagar in 1998. He was lodged in Mandal Kara (Bettiah) jail. Prajit was presented before the court on 27, January 2020 for a hearing related to fresh case of extortion registered against him.

However, he gave a slip to the police team which was escorting him back to jail. Based on a tip off from their Bihar counterparts about Prajit’s presence in the city, the crime branch team led by Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre and PSI Dattaray Sarak alerted their informers and nabbed the convict from Naupada area in Thane.