Mumbai Crime: Relatives held for suicide of family in Vaklan village

Thane: The Shil-Daighar police on Monday arrested two relatives, while 11 others were absconding after a couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves after killing their minor daughter.

The accused are Manohar Vasant Patil and Vaibhav Chandrakant Patil.

Both were arrested by the police.

The incident took place at Vaklan village under the jurisdiction of Shil-Daighar police station at 1am on Monday.

The deceased are identified as Shivram Patil, 44, his wife Deepika, 42, and their four-year-old daughter Anushka Patil. Shivram worked in a rice mill in the Shil-Daighar area.

Police said a relative and neighbours informed the local police about the incident in early morning.

Brijesh Shinde, assistant police inspector from Shil-Daigar police station said, "After we got the information, we rushed to the spot and found the couple and their child hanging from the ceiling."

He further said that before committing suicide, a couple written a suicide note on which mentioned the name of 13 relatives who harassed them for construction of house. Deepika have send a suicide note her brother Shreenath Keshav Kene (37) whatsapp.

In the suicide note, signed by Shivram Patil and Deepika, the couple demanded stringent punishment for 13 relatives whom they named in the text, he said.

Shivram Patil also mentioned in the note that their property be handed over to Deepika's brother Shreenath Keshav Kene, who in-turn should donate it to an orphanage.