Mumbai Crime: Real Estate Partners Charged With Flat Sale Scam

Representative pic

Real estate company partners of Eimaara Properties Ventures have been charged with fraud and criminal breach of trust by the Agripada police for a property scam complaint lodged against them.

The complainant, Mustansher Angoothiwala, alleged that he had purchased and registered a flat in a redevelopment building but the partners of the company sold the flat to someone else. According to the complainant, he had visited the office of Mohammed Junaid Ringdani, a contact of his son, and met with Asif Rigdani, Suhail Ringdani, Junaid Ringdani, and Salim Supariwala. They offered to sell a one bedroom-hall-kitchen (BHK) flat on the eighth floor of the building being constructed in the redevelopment of Agripada at Madni Manor in Motlibai Street for Rs 51 lakh, plus taxes.

Fraudsters went incommunicado

Angoothiwala paid a booking amount of Rs 14 lakh and later paid a total of Rs 53.8 lakh along with taxes for the purchase of the flat. He was assured of receiving possession soon. However, the fraudsters went incommunicado and after three years of waiting, Angoothiwala discovered that the flat he had purchased had been registered in someone else's name. An FIR has been registered against the partners under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. All five partners have filed an anticipatory bail application in court.

Read Also Bengaluru EdTech Firm Faces Job Fraud Allegations: Students Protest Against CareerLabs

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)