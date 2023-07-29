Mumbai Crime: Police Seek SoBo Man For Sexual Assault | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police in Cuffe Parade have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman three years ago and sharing her video on social media.

The woman has alleged that she was at a friend’s birthday party when the man – a resident of Breach Candy who is currently in Australia – sexually assaulted her.

She told the police said that the incident took place in 2020, when they were both 17 years old.

Woman lodges complain after video goes viral

The woman said the assault took place in the bathroom of her friend’s flat. The teen, a student of a well-known South Mumbai school, made a video of the incident, she said.

The girl later went to London for further studies. While there she came to know that the video was circulating online.

She returned to India a few days ago and lodged a complaint at the Cuffe Parade Police Station.

The police can ask the man’s parents to bring him back to India for questioning or issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him, an official said.

The police has registered a case under Sections 377 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and The Protection of Children from SexualOffences Act, 2012.