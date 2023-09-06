Mumbai Crime: Photographer Held For Sexual Assault Of Model

Representational photo |

A photographer has been arrested by the DN Nagar police for alleged sexual harassment of a model. As per the model’s complaint, Himal Mehta took her to a lodge on the pretext of giving a role in a web series and sexually assaulted her after spiking her drink.

The 30-year-old complainant pursued modelling before trying to get work in Hindi films. During her pursuit, she met Mehta and they became friends. The photographer waxed eloquent about his work and how his recommendations have helped youngsters get work in various web series.

He allegedly gained her trust and invited her to a hotel in Andheri in January this year. As per the complaint, he photographed her before spiking her drink and sexually assaulting her. He later threatened her with photographic proof of the assault. The model approached the cops in August end.

The police registered a case against Mehta for rape and assault and detained him for questioning during which he confessed to the crime. After arrest, he was produced in Andheri court, which remanded him in police custody.

Read Also Mumbra Madarsa Teacher Booked Under POCSO For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)