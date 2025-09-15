Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.30 lakh by another man on the pretext of securing a job abroad.

About The Case

According to the Powai police, the accused extorted the amount from the complainant, Vicky Kamble, 30, a Powai resident and real estate broker. As per the FIR, the fraud took place through multiple transactions starting in 2018. Kamble had earlier connected with a man named Prashant Mishra on Facebook between 2016 and 2020.

Mishra claimed to own an agency called ‘Marvel Shipping’ in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, which arranged jobs for candidates on merchant cargo ships. After Kamble expressed interest in a job, Mishra introduced him to the accused, Kuldeep Kumar Chaudhary. Chaudhary allegedly promised Kamble employment as a cashier at a mall and petrol pump in Canada and England.

He collected money under the pretext of covering visa formalities, appointment letters, and other procedures. However, Kamble never received the promised job. Mishra later passed away during the COVID-19 period. Realising he had been duped, Kamble filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Chaudhary under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.