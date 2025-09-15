 Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

A Powai man was cheated of ₹4.3 lakh by a fraudster promising overseas jobs. Vicky Kamble, 30, paid money from 2018 for visa and job formalities after being introduced via Facebook to accused Kuldeep Chaudhary. Promised jobs in Canada and UK never materialized. Powai police registered an FIR; probe is on.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 4.30 lakh by another man on the pretext of securing a job abroad.

About The Case

According to the Powai police, the accused extorted the amount from the complainant, Vicky Kamble, 30, a Powai resident and real estate broker. As per the FIR, the fraud took place through multiple transactions starting in 2018. Kamble had earlier connected with a man named Prashant Mishra on Facebook between 2016 and 2020.

Read Also
Attention Mumbaikars! IMD Issues Red Alert For City For Next 3 Hours, Intense To Very Intense...
article-image

Mishra claimed to own an agency called ‘Marvel Shipping’ in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, which arranged jobs for candidates on merchant cargo ships. After Kamble expressed interest in a job, Mishra introduced him to the accused, Kuldeep Kumar Chaudhary. Chaudhary allegedly promised Kamble employment as a cashier at a mall and petrol pump in Canada and England.

FPJ Shorts
Nifty, Sensex Open Flat With Small Gains, All Eyes On US Fed Decision
Nifty, Sensex Open Flat With Small Gains, All Eyes On US Fed Decision
Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed
Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed
Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience
Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience
Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here
Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening; Check Timings Here

He collected money under the pretext of covering visa formalities, appointment letters, and other procedures. However, Kamble never received the promised job. Mishra later passed away during the COVID-19 period. Realising he had been duped, Kamble filed a complaint. A case has been registered against Chaudhary under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

Mumbai Crime News: 30-Year-Old Realtor Duped Of ₹4.3 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam; FIR Filed

Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience

Mumbai Masala: Benne Cafe, Bandra - A Disappointing Experience

Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening;...

Mumbai Rains: City Braces For High Tides Amid Heavy Showers, Waves Over 3.3 Mts To Hit By Evening;...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'No Bar On Holding Office In More Than One Housing Society,' Says...

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert As City Wakes To Dark Skies And Heavy Rainfall; Waterlogging &...

Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert As City Wakes To Dark Skies And Heavy Rainfall; Waterlogging &...