Mumbai crime: Murder accused out on bail kills wife’s paramour | Representative Image

Mumbai: The J J Marg Police on Wednesday arrested a man, who was released on parole for killing his wife over suspensions of a love affair five years ago, was arrested on Wednesday for killing her alleged lover.

Police said they received the information that two people are fighting in the BMC office at Khaddyanchi Wadi and a team rushed to the spot. They found that Dharmalingam Mahalingam Nadar was attacked by Brijesh Kumar Suresh Prasad, 40, with a sharp weapon 18 times.

The injured man was immediately taken to hospital for treatment. However, he was declared as brought dead.

Prasad was earlier in the Central Jail of Nagpur. Due to good behaviour in jail, he was released on parole for a few days and he decided to visit his home in Mumbai, police said. Further investigation has been taken up.