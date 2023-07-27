Mumbai Crime: Molestation Accused Caught By Police From Forest | Pixabay/ representative pic

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man identified as Umesh Shantaram Mestry on charges of continuous mental abuse and obscene conversations with a 40-year-old woman. The accused had gone to his village and was hiding in the forest, from where the police arrested him.

As soon as a case was registered under various sections of the IPC, including molestation, Umesh fled from Mumbai to his village in Kudal. Upon receiving information that the police had come to the village, he hid in the forest. Eventually, the police arrested him from the same forest and brought him to Mumbai for further investigation, as stated by the police.

Accused was victim's acquaintance

According to information provided by the Vile Parle police, the complainant woman lives in the Vile Parle area, and Mestry is an acquaintance of hers. In May, she went to the market where Mestry demanded money from her. When she refused to pay, he physically assaulted her. Subsequently, he began sending her obscene messages on WhatsApp, even after she had blocked him on social media. Mestry continued to abuse her and her family members, threatening to kill her. The woman became extremely distressed due to the continuous mental harassment inflicted by Mestry.

She reported the incident to Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Narvekar, who took the matter seriously and registered a case against Umesh Mestry based on the woman's complaint on July 15. The charges included physical assault, molestation through indecent conversation, and threats to kill using abusive language.

Accused was absconding

Immediately after the case was registered, Mestry fled from Mumbai. While searching for him, the police received information that he had escaped to a village in Kudal. Acting on this tip, a team led by Mahesh Kadam was dispatched to Kudal. Upon learning that the police had reached the village, Mestry ran away from his house and hid in the forest.

The police team then initiated a search operation to locate him in the forest, leading to his arrest. An officer from the Vile Parle Police stated that Mestry attempted to escape when he saw the police approaching him in the forest, but they chased him for some distance and apprehended him.

