Mumbai Crime: Mira Road’s liquor mafia raises ugly head

Bhayandar: At a time when people are struggling to arrange even essential commodities during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19 threat, the country liquor mafia seems to have started raising its ugly head to quench the thirst of tipplers in the twin-city.

Already saddled with regular crime prevention duties, the Thane (rural) police are also shouldering other daunting tasks related to prevention of the spread of the deadly coronavirus, by proper imposition of the lockdown, while maintaining law and order in the region.

Despite of this, sleuths attached to the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions of the Thane (rural) police has so far registered around ten cases and arrested an equal number of small time bootleggers for their involvement in supplying country-made booze and in some instances even Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) to tipplers during the ongoing lockdown and prohibition period.

Even as the police try to tighten the screws on the illegal transportation and sale of liquor, by the local mafia, the excise department of Thane district continues to play blind to the illegal activities.

While cases under the relevant sections of the IPC and Bombay Prohibition Act has been registered against the bootleggers at local police stations, the actual operators of the liquor brewing units ( haathbhatti) continue to remain at large.With the promulgation of lockdown, a blanket ban is imposed on sale of liquor.