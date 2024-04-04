Mumbai Crime: Man Stabs Two Individuals After Being Warned For Kicking Stray Dogs In Kandivali; Case Registered

Representative Image

A 60-year-old man has been arrested by the Mulund police who allegedly stabbed two individuals after he was told not to kick a street dog. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon in the Vaishali Nagar area of Mulund West.

According to the police, the victim, 50, was sitting outside her apartment building. The accused named Dinesh Borecha was walking by in front of her building when he deliberately kicked a street dog twice. Noticing the incident and hearing the dog’s cry, the victim asked Dinesh why he did that when the dog didn’t harm or bother him.

“Dinesh has a short temper, he becomes angry and violent frequently. Despite being familiar with the victim as they all live in the same area, he started to argue with her. Hearing their quarrel, the victim's relatives came down to defend her when Dinesh pulled out a pocket knife and went on attacking them,” said an official.

Police Arrest Suspect After Stabbing Incident

Amid this squabble, Dinesh stabbed the victim on her stomach, and one of her relatives, while injuring another individual.

A police patrolling vehicle which was passing by, noticed the crowd gathered, and went to check on the situation. Subsequently, Dinesh was placed under arrest, while the victim and her two relatives were sent to Sion Hospital for treatment.

“All of them are currently out of danger but they are yet to be discharged from the hospital,” said an official, who also added, “Dinesh during the interrogation said he always carried the knife with him for his safety. However, we found out that he has some mental problems including anger issues.”

Dinesh Charged Under Various Sections Of IPC

Dinesh has been slapped with charges under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of a dangerous weapon), 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman by uttering words or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Dinesh was presented in court on Tuesday which remanded him to police custody till April 6.