Mumbai Crime: Man Sent Remittances From Mortgaging Stolen Vehicles, Arrested | Representative image

Mumbai: The MHB police have arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly mortgaged stolen vehicles with money transfer shops and remitted the borrowed amount through them. The accused, Navi Aalam Usman Khan from Vareli, Gujarat, has been earlier booked in eight similar offences.

Accused frequently travelled between Surat and Kashimira

On June 13, an auto driver from Borivali, Durgesh Yadav, lodged a complaint that his rickshaw had been stolen, said the police, adding that with the help of CCTV footage, they found the vehicle parked in Chembur outside a money transfer shop. During the probe led by Inspector (crime) Sachin Shinde and Assistant Inspector Surykant Pawar, it came to fore that Khan had mortgaged the auto with this shop for Rs10,000 and remitted the amount to Surat.

The analysis of his call details record showed that he frequently travelled between Surat and Kashimira. On July 10, his location was traced to the Dachkulpada area in Mira Road. He was subsequently arrested while playing cards in a forest area. A two-wheeler was later recovered from his possession.

Further investigations revealed that Khan had been earlier booked for committing similar offences at various locations in Mumbai. Besides three cases against him at the Kasturba Marg police station, he has one offence each in his name at Goregaon, Chembur, Borivali, Mira Road and Dahisar police stations. In one of the cases, he had stolen two autos from Dahisar and mortgaged them separately at money transfer shops in Naigaon and Virar. He remitted the borrowed money to Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.