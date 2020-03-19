Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife, admits to sister before fleeing

Bhayandar: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man killed his wife, informed his sister about the ghastly act and fled the scene, but not before scribbling a message on the wall of his home in Mira Road, admitting to the crime.
The message indicated that the accused, Naasir Rais Khan, 25, who ran a mobile phone shop near Shivar Garden, was upset over his wife, Shamim’s closeness with another man, whose name and number was also scribbled on the wall.
According to the police the incident was reported from a first floor apartment in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road at 3.30 pm on Monday.
In response to information provided by Naasir’s sister, a Naya Nagar police team broke opened the apartment and found Shamim dead with blood oozing out of her nose. Strangulation marks were found on her neck.
“After killing his wife, Naasir, informed his sister of the crime, locked the door from outside and fled. Special teams have been constituted to nab him.
He will be put behind bars soon,” said Deputy SP Shantaram Valvi. The couple had married in 2016 and have a three-year-old daughter, who was at her aunt’s house at the time of the incident.
Sources said immediately after their marriage, the couple often fought with each other over trivial issues.
The deceased had also registered a domestic violence case against Naasir at their native village and the couple was locked in a bitter matrimonial dispute in court.
They had reached a settlement and mutually agreed to live together, following which they had moved in the rented apartment just 17 days ago.
While the body was sent for an autopsy to the government hospital in Bhayandar, a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered at the Naya Nagar police station against the absconding accused.