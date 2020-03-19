Mumbai Crime: Man kills wife, admits to sister before fleeing

Bhayandar: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man killed his wife, informed his sister about the ghastly act and fled the scene, but not before scribbling a message on the wall of his home in Mira Road, admitting to the crime.

The message indicated that the accused, Naasir Rais Khan, 25, who ran a mobile phone shop near Shivar Garden, was upset over his wife, Shamim’s closeness with another man, whose name and number was also scribbled on the wall.

According to the police the incident was reported from a first floor apartment in the Geeta Nagar area of Mira Road at 3.30 pm on Monday.

In response to information provided by Naasir’s sister, a Naya Nagar police team broke opened the apartment and found Shamim dead with blood oozing out of her nose. Strangulation marks were found on her neck.