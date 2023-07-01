 Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs

Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs

The police swiftly responded and arrested accused, booking him for murder and other sections under the Indian Penal Code.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:09 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs | Representative Image

Mumbai: A man allegedly killed his father in the Kapaswadi area of Andheri on June 30 at 3am while he was asleep. The accused, Noman Samad Shaikh, 24, battered the victim with an iron rod, sending shockwaves through the local community. The police swiftly responded and arrested Shaikh, booking him for murder and other sections under the Indian Penal Code. 

Senior police inspector Milind Kurde, who is investigating the case, said that an argument broke out between the man and his father two months ago regarding the former being unemployed. Driven by anger, he launched a violent attack in the wee hours on June 30. The man was rushed to the nearest hospital in an injured condition by the family but died during treatment.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Man kills father, chops body after bike seized by bank for non-payment of dues
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: A Clarion Call to End Manipur Conflict

Mumbai News: A Clarion Call to End Manipur Conflict

Navi Mumbai: Online Gaming Addict Loses ₹5L, Dies By Suicide

Navi Mumbai: Online Gaming Addict Loses ₹5L, Dies By Suicide

Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi

Mumbai: 3 Injured in Wall Collapse Near Manohar College in Dharavi

Clinical Drug Trial: Committee To Question Ex-Dean Of JJ Hospital

Clinical Drug Trial: Committee To Question Ex-Dean Of JJ Hospital

Mumbai: Gorai Villagers Threaten Hunger Strike If Demolished Houses, Hotels Not Rebuilt

Mumbai: Gorai Villagers Threaten Hunger Strike If Demolished Houses, Hotels Not Rebuilt