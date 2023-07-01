Mumbai Crime: Man Kills Father Over Joblessness Barbs | Representative Image

Mumbai: A man allegedly killed his father in the Kapaswadi area of Andheri on June 30 at 3am while he was asleep. The accused, Noman Samad Shaikh, 24, battered the victim with an iron rod, sending shockwaves through the local community. The police swiftly responded and arrested Shaikh, booking him for murder and other sections under the Indian Penal Code.

Senior police inspector Milind Kurde, who is investigating the case, said that an argument broke out between the man and his father two months ago regarding the former being unemployed. Driven by anger, he launched a violent attack in the wee hours on June 30. The man was rushed to the nearest hospital in an injured condition by the family but died during treatment.