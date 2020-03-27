Mumbai Crime: Man kills brother in spat over lockdown violation

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man, Durgesh Thakur, was killed by his elder brother Rajesh, 28, after the siblings fought over the latter stepping out of the house to buy groceries on Wednesday in Santa Nagar. Police arrested Rajesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.
Rajesh, who owned a salon in Kandivali (E), lived with his wife near Gaondevi Road at Samta Nagar, while Durgesh lived in Pune, where he worked for a private firm. Recently, Durgesh returned to the city and moved in with his brother after his company either shut or had asked its employees to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Police said, on Wednesday around 2.30 pm, Durgesh found that Rajesh and his wife had stepped out of the house to buy groceries. When the couple returned, Durgesh questioned Rajesh about the urgency to buy groceries when the entire country is under lockdown.
"Rajesh tried to reason with his younger brother, but Durgesh was in no mood to listen and an argument ensued. In the heat of the moment, Durgesh slapped his sister-in-law, enraging Rajesh, who then attacked his younger brother with a kitchen knife," said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.
Durgesh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by Rajesh but was declared dead before arrival by the doctor. Samta Nagar Police were informed about the incident and Rajesh was arrested. He was booked under relevant sections of the IPC for murder (section 302) and produced in a local magistrate court, where he was remanded in police custody
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)