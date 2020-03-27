Mumbai Crime: Man kills brother in spat over lockdown violation

Mumbai: A 21-year-old man, Durgesh Thakur, was killed by his elder brother Rajesh, 28, after the siblings fought over the latter stepping out of the house to buy groceries on Wednesday in Santa Nagar. Police arrested Rajesh and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Rajesh, who owned a salon in Kandivali (E), lived with his wife near Gaondevi Road at Samta Nagar, while Durgesh lived in Pune, where he worked for a private firm. Recently, Durgesh returned to the city and moved in with his brother after his company either shut or had asked its employees to work from home amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Police said, on Wednesday around 2.30 pm, Durgesh found that Rajesh and his wife had stepped out of the house to buy groceries. When the couple returned, Durgesh questioned Rajesh about the urgency to buy groceries when the entire country is under lockdown.