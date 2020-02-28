Mumbai Crime: Man hacks wife to death over suspicion in Kurar

Mumbai: A 38-year-old security guard killed his wife over suspicion of an illicit relationship in the wee hours of Thursday in Kurar, said police. While police have arrested the accused, Dinesh Parshuram More, he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.

Police also recovered the murder weapon, a sickle (a kitchen tool commonly used to chop fishes) and have sent the evidence for forensic analysis.

More, a security guard at a Malad-based housing society, highly doubted his wife, Maya’s character. Maya was a housewife, who took care of their three daughters, all aged below 10 years. The couple often fought over Maya’s closeness with one of Dinesh’s male friends, which the husband did not approve of, said police.

Early on Thursday, around 1.30am, Dinesh came home after a day shift and after a fight, he hacked Maya to death by slashing her neck and face, said an officer.