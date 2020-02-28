Mumbai Crime: Man hacks wife to death over suspicion in Kurar

Mumbai: A 38-year-old security guard killed his wife over suspicion of an illicit relationship in the wee hours of Thursday in Kurar, said police. While police have arrested the accused, Dinesh Parshuram More, he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder.
Police also recovered the murder weapon, a sickle (a kitchen tool commonly used to chop fishes) and have sent the evidence for forensic analysis.
More, a security guard at a Malad-based housing society, highly doubted his wife, Maya’s character. Maya was a housewife, who took care of their three daughters, all aged below 10 years. The couple often fought over Maya’s closeness with one of Dinesh’s male friends, which the husband did not approve of, said police.
Early on Thursday, around 1.30am, Dinesh came home after a day shift and after a fight, he hacked Maya to death by slashing her neck and face, said an officer.
The incident occurred inside their residence at Janu Bhoi Nagar in Kurar, while the couple’s three daughters were asleep.
Police said, after the attack, Maya screamed out loud, which awoke one of her daughters, but before she could see any further, Dinesh had fled the spot. The eldest daughter then began crying, which alerted the neighbours, who found Maya lying in a pool of blood with a slashed neck, said a police officer.
One of the locals alerted Kurar Police, who reached the spot and rushed Maya to the nearest hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. Meanwhile, police formed teams to nab Dinesh, who was caught in the neighbourhood.
He was booked for murder and was produced in a local magistrate court on Thursday. Dinesh was remanded in police custody and police are trying to ascertain if Maya really was having an illicit relationship.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)