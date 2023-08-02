Mumbai Crime: Man Charged Of Raping Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Representative Image

A 31-year-old artist by profession has approached the police alleging that a man developed a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. The man also took Rs 15.75 lakh from her and did not return.

The victim, a resident of Andheri, in her statement to the police on Tuesday said that she met the accused, Gaurav Janardhan Dhende, 47, in 2021. Dhende, a resident of Mulund, promised to "soon" marry her in November 2021 and allegedly forced her into a physical relationship.

However, he kept dodging the subject whenever she asked or reminded him of marriage.

Manhunt launched

Meanwhile, Dhende kept for money over the period citing reasons like his financial instability. Throughout the three years, from 2021 to 2023, he borrowed Rs. 15. 75 lakh from her, assuring that he would repay them soon.

The Mulund police, where the first information report (FIR) is registered, said Dhende is currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched to trace and nab the accused.

In the FIR, sections of rape, cheating under the Indian Penal Code has been added by the police against Dhende.

