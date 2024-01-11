Mumbai Crime: Man Booked For Wife's Killing Acquitted After Court Observed Discrepancy In Recovery Of Murder Weapon | Representative pic

A sessions court has acquitted Chembur resident James John Quriyan, who was booked for fatally stabbing his wife in March 2020 over a domestic dispute. Citing a discrepancy in the recovery of the alleged murder weapon, a knife, the court said that even when the incident took place, no neighbour, family member or any other person supported the prosecution case.

Quriyan arrested in March 2020

Quriyan was arrested the day after his wife’s death on March 8, 2020. During custodial interrogation, he agreed to show the knife he used for stabbing his wife at home. Though the weapon was later recovered from his house, the court noted there was a knife sent along with the victim’s mortal remains for examination by a medical officer. “If one knife was sent to the medical officer, what was recovered at the instance of the accused is not explained,” the court said.

The court also asked why the knife was not traced when the police visited the spot of crime on March 8 and March 9 that year. “The entire sequence of events with regard to the weapon is totally absent. Moreover, the spot panchanama was not conducted in room number 403 where the deceased was found after the assault,” the court observed.

As per the case registered on the complaint of the couple’s son, he received a call from his wife at 8.45pm on the night of the incident that his father had assaulted his mother with a knife and she had been taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. His wife told him that his father came home at 7.30pm; 30 minutes later, her mother arrived. He insisted on checking her phone, which she avoided, resulting in an argument. Infuriated, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her in the chest. They left the house screaming, and she collapsed outside a neighbour’s house.