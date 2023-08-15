Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested Under POCSO Act | representative pic

Mumbai: The Dombivali Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested an individual for allegedly molesting a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Krushna Rathor (24), a resident of Mumbra.

An 11-year-old girl was traveling with her mother from Ghatkopar to Dombivali. After the train departed from Kalwa station, a boy who was seated in front of the girl started making obscene gestures and inappropriate actions. Other passengers noticed this behavior, apprehended the boy, and handed him over to the Dombivali GRP.

The Dombivali GRP then transferred the accused to the Thane GRP. The case has been registered under sections 354 and 509 (k) of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and sections 8, 11, and 12 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) at the Thane GRP.

