Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law to death inside police station

On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death inside Nalasopara police station.

Acccording to Indian Express, the victim was identified as Akash Kolekar, who was detained after his wife, Komal, committed suicide on Sunday. Kolekar was stabbed to death around 4.15 pm on Monday inside the detention room of the Nalasopara police station.

Kolekar's wife had hanged herself at their apartment in Dhanajay Naka, after which her family came to the police station and blamed Akash. He was then brought to police station for interrogation. Later, the woman's brother, Ravindra Shankar Kale, came to the police station and requested police personnel to let him meet his brother-in-law. An officer told the leading daily, “Kale, who had brought a knife, suddenly started stabbing Akash.”

Kale was later taken into custody while Akash was rushed to a hospital and was declared dead. A police officer told the Indian Express that, Komal’s family members were against her marriage. Komal was unhappy with Akash and hence commited suicide, this angered Kale who planned to kill Akash.