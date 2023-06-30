Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested for Molesting Woman in Train | FPJ

Mumbai: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday arrested a man for allegedly molesting a woman aboard a running local train between Charni Road and Grant Road stations. The incident occurred on June 24 and was reported to GRP on Wednesday. The suspect Roshan Patel, a 20-year-old native of Rajasthan who currently resides in Nallasopara, was caught within 36 hours.

Following the report, the GRP formed four teams to apprehend Patel. One of the teams raided his residence in Nallasopara and was informed by Patel’s father that the suspect lives with his girlfriend and is not in contact with him.

“Following this lead, the GRP traced Patel’s girlfriend and later arrested him on Friday evening based on the information provided by his girlfriend,” said an official. Patel admitted the crime during interrogation, he said.